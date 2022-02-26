Ukrainian FM asks India to use influence in its relations with Russia for ending military operations

Ukrainian President warns that Moscow would attempt to take Kyiv before dawn

International

oi-Madhuri Adnal

Kyiv, Feb 26: Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky had warned that Moscow would attempt to take Kyiv before dawn. "We cannot lose the capital," he said in an earlier address.

Explosions sounded before dawn in Kyiv as Western leaders scheduled an emergency meeting and Ukraine's president pleaded for international help. The nature of the explosions was not immediately clear, but the blasts came amid signs that the capital and largest Ukrainian city was increasingly threatened following a day of fighting that left more than 100 Ukrainians dead.

For Breaking News and Instant Updates Allow Notifications

Story first published: Saturday, February 26, 2022, 11:25 [IST]