    Ukrainian President warns that Moscow would attempt to take Kyiv before dawn

    By
    |
    Google Oneindia News

    Kyiv, Feb 26: Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky had warned that Moscow would attempt to take Kyiv before dawn. "We cannot lose the capital," he said in an earlier address.

    Explosions sounded before dawn in Kyiv as Western leaders scheduled an emergency meeting and Ukraine's president pleaded for international help. The nature of the explosions was not immediately clear, but the blasts came amid signs that the capital and largest Ukrainian city was increasingly threatened following a day of fighting that left more than 100 Ukrainians dead.

    Story first published: Saturday, February 26, 2022, 11:25 [IST]
    X