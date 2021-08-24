Ukrainian plane hijacked in Kabul, flown into Iran

International

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, Aug 24: A Ukrainian plane has reportedly been hijacked from Kabul. The plane which arrived in Afghanistan to evacuate Ukrainian nationals has been flown into Iran.

According to Deputy Foreign Minister of Iran, Yevgeny Yenin, the hijackers were armed. Yenin said that the plane was supposed to evacuate Ukrainians from Afghanistan. It was hijacked at gun-point at the Kabul Airport. It flew to Iran with an unknown group of passengers on board instead of taking the Ukrainians, he also said.

Meanwhile reports said that international flights from Kabul have been suspended as reports of the hijacking emerged.

Yenin said that last Sunday out plane was hijacked by other people. On Tuesday the plane was literally stolen from us.

Spokesperson of the Iran's Civil Aviation Organisation announced that the flight landed in Mashhad on Monday for refuelling and immediately embarked for Kyiv after that. He also said that the flight landed in the Ukrainian capital at 9.50 pm.