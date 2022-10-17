YouTube
    Ukraine’s capital hit by Kamikaze drones: Watch

    By
    |
    Google Oneindia News

    Kyiv, Oct 17: Ukraine's capital city Kyiv was rocked by explosions early on Monday for the second time in a week. Several residential buildings were damaged in the central Shevchenkivskyi district, mayor Vitalii Klitshchko said.

    The mayor said that rescuers are on the site while adding that this was a result of a Kamikaze drone attack.

    The Shevchenkivskiy district is a busy hub with student bars, restaurants and universities. The district was also hit by a series of explosions last Monday in what Russia described as retaliatory strikes following a blast on a bridge linking Russia and Crimea.

    Ukraine alleged that the attacks were carried out with suicide drones. No immediate information is available on the casualties. Posts on the social media showed a fire in the area of the strike with black smoke raising.

    All services are on their way to the spot. Details later. The air alert continues. Stay in shelters, Klitschko said.

    Story first published: Monday, October 17, 2022, 11:03 [IST]
