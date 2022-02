Ukraine's Zelensky says discussed military aid, sanctions in call with Biden

'Terrorists, gang of drug addicts and neo-Nazis': Putin urges Ukrainian army to overthrow leadership in Kyiv

oi-Madhuri Adnal

Keiv, Feb 26: Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said Friday he had spoken with US President Joe Biden about military aid and sanctions, as his country faces down a Russian invasion.

"Strengthening sanctions, concrete defence assistance and an anti-war coalition have just been discussed" with Biden, Zelensky wrote on Twitter, adding that Ukraine was "grateful" for "strong" American support.

Story first published: Saturday, February 26, 2022, 1:11 [IST]