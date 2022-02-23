YouTube
    Ukraine's security council plans to declare state of national emergency

    By
    |
    Google Oneindia News

    Kyiv, Feb 23: Ukraine's security council on Wednesday approved plans to declare a state of national emergency in all Ukrainian territory apart from Donetsk and Luhansk regions, in response to the growing threat of a Russian invasion.

    Ukraines security council plans to declare state of national emergency

    Ukraine's top security official says the state of emergency would last 30 days and can be extended for another 30 days: Reuters

    Earlier, Ukraine mobilised its military reserve and urged its citizens to leave Russian territory as Moscow sharpened its demands, increasing fears of all-out war.

    Earlier, Ukraine had warned its citizens on Wednesday to avoid traveling to Russia and to leave the country immediately if they are already there.

    Read more about:

    ukraine russia

    Story first published: Wednesday, February 23, 2022, 17:03 [IST]
