Ukraine's security council plans to declare state of national emergency
Kyiv, Feb 23: Ukraine's security council on Wednesday approved plans to declare a state of national emergency in all Ukrainian territory apart from Donetsk and Luhansk regions, in response to the growing threat of a Russian invasion.
Ukraine's top security official says the state of emergency would last 30 days and can be extended for another 30 days: Reuters
Earlier, Ukraine mobilised its military reserve and urged its citizens to leave Russian territory as Moscow sharpened its demands, increasing fears of all-out war.
Earlier, Ukraine had warned its citizens on Wednesday to avoid traveling to Russia and to leave the country immediately if they are already there.
Story first published: Wednesday, February 23, 2022, 17:03 [IST]