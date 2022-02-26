YouTube
    Ukraine's forces halted Kremlin bid to capture capital Kyiv: Zelensky

    By
    |
    Google Oneindia News

    Kyiv, Feb 26: Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelensky has said the nation's military had halted Russian forces' bid to capture capital Kyiv and oust him.

    Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelensky

    "We've derailed their plan," the 44-year-old leader said in a new video address, adding the Ukrainian army was in control of the capital and main cities around it, an AFP report said.

    Zelensky's statement came amid a report from the UK ministry of defence that said despite resistance from Ukrainian troops, Russian forces were just 30km away from Kyiv's city centre.

    Read more about:

    russia ukraine war

    Story first published: Saturday, February 26, 2022, 17:28 [IST]
