For Quick Alerts
For Daily Alerts
Ukraine's forces halted Kremlin bid to capture capital Kyiv: Zelensky
International
Kyiv, Feb 26: Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelensky has said the nation's military had halted Russian forces' bid to capture capital Kyiv and oust him.
"We've derailed their plan," the 44-year-old leader said in a new video address, adding the Ukrainian army was in control of the capital and main cities around it, an AFP report said.
Zelensky's statement came amid a report from the UK ministry of defence that said despite resistance from Ukrainian troops, Russian forces were just 30km away from Kyiv's city centre.
Story first published: Saturday, February 26, 2022, 17:28 [IST]