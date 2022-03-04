Ukraine President survived 3 assassination attempts in last week: Report

Kyiv, Mar 04: Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelensky has reportedly survived three assassination attempts since the Russian invasion began last week.

The Times reported that two different assassination groups were sent to kill the Ukrainian President - the Wagner group and Chechen rebels.

According to The Washington Post, Russia's Federal Security Service (FSB) alerted the Ukrainians about a unit of Kadyrovites - elite Chechen special forces - sent to kill Zelensky. It quoted Oleksiy Danilov, the secretary of Ukraine's National Security and Defense Council, as saying that these units were "destroyed".

"And I can say that we have received information from the FSB, who today do not want to take part in this bloody war," Danilov told The Post.

Zelensky has said intel suggested that he was marked by the Russians as "enemy number 1."

Zelensky warned in a video message, "(The) enemy has marked me down as the number one target. My family is the number two target." "I will stay in the capital. My family is also in Ukraine."

Asked if he was worried about Zelensky's safety, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken told CBS: "To the best of my knowledge, President Zelensky remains in Ukraine at his post, and of course we're concerned for the safety of all of our friends in Ukraine - government officials and others."

Story first published: Friday, March 4, 2022, 15:52 [IST]