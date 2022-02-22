Ukraine crisis: Putin-Biden summit very unlikely

Consequences of Russia's actions will be dire across globe: US

Washington, Feb 22: With tensions escalating, the Ukraine summit between US and Russian Presidents, Joe Biden and Vladimir Putin hangs in balance.

Both sides agreed in principle for a summit, but the US said that it would take place only if Russia commits to not invading Ukraine.

"We are always ready for diplomacy. We are also ready to impose swift and severe consequences should Russia instead choose war. And currently, Russia appears to be continuing preparations for a full-scale assault on Ukraine very soon," White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki said in a statement.

President Biden and Putin have both accepted the principle of such a summit the statement read. However this meeting would be impossible if Russia invaded Ukraine.

Tensions were high after the Belarusian defence ministry announced that Russia would extend military drills in Belarus that were due to end on Sunday. Moreover satellite images appeared to show new Russian deployments and troops close to Ukraine.

Tuesday, February 22, 2022