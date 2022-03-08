Ukraine crisis: Indian students in Sumy finally board buses to Poltava

Decoding: What does 'Z sign' on Russian military tanks mean? Why has the letter become symbol of war?

New Delhi, Mar 8: The evacuation process of stranded Indians in the northeastern Ukrainian city of Sumy started on Tuesday.

"The evacuation from Sumy has started. There was finally some good news on Tuesday. All Indian students will be evacuated from Sumy on Tuesday itself. They will be taken to a safe location from where they will be brought to India," PTI quotes Anshad Ali, a student coordinator, as saying. A medical student at the Sumy university, who did not wish to be identified, confirmed that buses have arrived and students have started boarding the buses.

"We have been told that we will go to Poltava. I am praying that we reach a safe zone and this misery is over," he told PTI from Sumy. Union minister Hardeep Singh Puri told reporters here that 694 Indian students, who were stranded in Sumy, left for Poltava in buses on Tuesday. "Last night, I checked with the control room, 694 Indian students were remaining in Sumy. Today, they have all left in buses for Poltava," he said.

The Russian and Ukrainian troops have engaged in a heavy battle in Sumy for days now. Hence, India's efforts to evacuate its citizens did not met with success.With no electricity and water supply, ATMs running out of cash, melting snow to slake their thirst and fast running out of supplies, hundreds of Indian students trapped in Sumy stood on roads every morning, hoping that "today would be the day" when they would be rescued from the savagery of the war that has engulfed Ukraine.

"We stood in a queue for three hours in freezing cold on Monday, waiting to board the buses and then, we were told that we cannot go. Thankfully, we left Sumi on Tuesday. I am hoping that we will be in a safe zone soon," Aashiq Hussain Sarkar, another medical student, told PTI.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi held talks with Russian President Vladimir Putin and Ukrainian leader Volodymyr Zelenskyy on Monday on ways to start the stalled evacuation process of the Indian students from Sumy, which is being pummelled by the invading Russian forces. India has so far brought back over 17,100 of its nationals from Ukraine while Indian students remained stuck in Sumy, with their evacuation dependent on the facilitation of a safe passage by Russian and Ukrainian authorities.

However, the wait got longer as the the war blocked their ways to safety across the Russian border. PTI

