Ukraine crisis: Canada imposes series of sanctions against Russia

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

Toronto, Feb 23: Canada has imposed a series of sanctions against Russia after President Vladimir Putin announced recognition of independence for Ukraine's separatist regions of Donetsk and Luhansk.

"Russia's illegal actions in Ukraine are an attack on democracy - and a threat to peace around the world. Make no mistake: This is a further invasion of a sovereign state. In coordination with allies and partners, Canada is responding with a first round of economic sanctions," Canadian Prime Minister, Justin Trudeau said on Twitter.

Earlier US President Joe Biden announced sanctions against Russia and called President Vladimir Putin's moves in Eastern Ukraine the beginning of Russian invasion.

"We are implementing full blocking sanctions on two large Russian financial institutions: VEB and their military bank. We are implementing full blocking sanctions on two large Russian financial institutions: VEB and their military bank," Biden said.

Who in the Lord's name does Putin think gives him the right to declare new so-called countries on territory that belongs to his neighbours," Biden also said.

"We will also impose sanctions on Russia's elites and their family members. They share in the corrupt gains of the Kremlin policies and should share in the pain as well." We have worked with Germany to ensure that Nord Stream 2 will not move forward," President Biden also said.

Story first published: Wednesday, February 23, 2022, 11:11 [IST]