Liz Truss resigns after 45 days in office, becoming UK's shortest serving Prime Minister

London, Oct 20: The newly elected Prime Minister of Britain, Liz Truss announced her resignation in Downing Street after six weeks in office, making her one of the shortest-serving prime minister in British history.

"I cannot deliver the mandate on which I was elected," she said speaking outside Downing Street as reported by news agency PTI. Truss said she has told King Charles she is resigning as leader of the Conservative Party.

Thursday's expected move comes after Truss held a hastily arranged meeting with a Conservative official tasked with assessing whether the prime minister still has the support of Tory members of Parliament.

A growing number of lawmakers called out for Truss to resign after weeks of turmoil sparked by her economic plan, announced last month and since largely abandoned after it spooked financial markets.

Truss, a free-market libertarian, came to power last month pledging to cut taxes to spur growth. But her ability to deliver on that commitment is now in doubt.

Within days of her being sworn in, Truss set about implementing tax cuts that several experts warned could destroy the struggling UK economy. Truss and her team believed the cuts would help propel growth by creating demand amid a largely gloomy economic outlook.

Truss had been under intense pressure to scrap some of the 43 billion pounds ($48 billion) in unfunded tax cuts that roiled financial markets and led the Bank of England to step in to prevent a wider economic crisis.

While economic policies approved by PM Truss faltered taking the economy down for Britain, her prime minister-ship was brought into question after two top ministers quit.

Truss was under renewed pressure after home secretary Indian-origin Suella Braverman quit on Wednesday and MPs took part in a chaotic vote on fracking. Liz Truss said that Tory MPs who did not vote faced "proportionate disciplinary action".

Meanwhile, transport secretary Anne-Marie Trevelyan insisted the cabinet still had confidence in Truss as PM.