UK observes 2 minute silence in honour of the Queen

    London, Sep 19: A two-minute silence has been observed across the United Kingdom in memory of Queen Elizabeth II as the late monarch's state funeral service drew to a close in Westminster Abbey.

    Britain's royal family, along with hundreds of world leaders and dignitaries gathered at the Gothic abbey in London for the service Monday, lowered their heads as Household Cavalry trumpeters played “The Last Post.”

    The congregation then observed a two-minute silence before singing the national anthem. A lament, played by the Queen's Piper, brought the service to a close. After the service, the queen's coffin was to be laid to rest at Windsor Castle.

