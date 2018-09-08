  • search

UK is not safe heaven for law breakers, says Minister

    London, Sep 8: The United Kingdom Minister Graham Stuart did not comment on UK's help in the extradition of beleaguered liquor baron Vijay Mallya.

    United Kingdom Minister Graham Stuart Courtesy: @grahamstuart
    United Kingdom Minister Graham Stuart Courtesy: @grahamstuart

    On being asked how will UK help India for extradition of Vijay Mallya, Graham Stuart, said, "We don't comment on individual cases. We have one of the most respected legal systems in the world and anybody will be persisted to that, but it's not a heaven for those who break the law."

    "We've close cooperation with India. Due process will always go ahead and it will be ensured that justice is done," said Graham Stuart.

    A special court in Mumbai on September 3 gave a three-day time to Vijay Mallya for filing his reply on Enforcement Directorate's application, which seeks to declare him a fugitive economic offender under new law.

    Meanwhile, it has been reported that absconding tycoon Vijay Mallya now wants to come back to India. Citing sources, an NDTV report stated that Vijay Mallya wants to return to India and has been sending feelers continuously for the last two months. Mallya will have to file a reply by September 24, after which the court will decide the course of the hearing.

    Story first published: Saturday, September 8, 2018, 16:19 [IST]
