UK-India week: Fantastic start to 5-day global event

UK-India Week 2018 and the 2nd Edition of 100 Most Influential in UK India Relations was formally launched on Monday. The five-day international event where 'Global Britain Meets Global India' will be held in London and Buckinghamshire.

The event witnessed participation of global business leaders and senior politicians from the UK and India.

Liam Fox, Member of Parliament for North Somerset and Matt Hancock, Secretary of State for Digital, Culture, Media, and Sport. delivered the special inaugural address. Also, Emily Thornberry Labour MP for Islington S & Finsbury, His Excellency YK Sinha, Indian High Commissioner, Ajay Vij Senior Vice President, Infosys were present.

A series of high impact events are lined up for four days to take the UK-India bilateral relationship to new heights.

Stay tuned for the live updates:

For breaking news & Instant updates throughout the day