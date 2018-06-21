UK-India Week 2018 : 'Modi taking prudent decisions, not bothered about elections,' says Goyal

Union Minister Piyush Goyal asserted that PM Narendra Modi was not bothered about elections while taking a prudent decision for India. He was addressing delegates in 'Global Investment Forum' held as a part of UK-India Week 2018 in Buckinghamshire.

The second day of Leadership Conclave was held as a part of 5th Annual UK-India Week. The conclave has been hailed as a landmark event for growing and developing the UK and India's strategic relationship.

In the morning session, panel discussions were held under two themes: 'Building Modern Economies - Smart Cities, Smarter People' and The Future of Mobility & Launch of 'Move India'.

In the afternoon session, delegates assessed some of the flagship programmes and policies of the PM Narendra Modi government and discussed how they were impacting the business climate and outlook on investing in India. Also, they shared sector analysis, identified challenges and explores investment opportunities.

Sessions within the Global Investors Forum:

Shri Piyush Goyal, Minister for Finance Railways & Coal, will be in conversation with Sanjay Nayar, over an interactive video conference

FDI into India

Private capital opportunities in India

Creating local capital pools for long-term infrastructure requirements - moving long-term savings into investments

India Inc's UK-India Week 2018, being held in London and Buckinghamshire from 18-22 June, is a series of high impact events produced to take the UK-India bilateral relationship to new heights.

