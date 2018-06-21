UK-India Week 2018: India more attractive to global investors, says Piyush Goyal

Minister for Finance Railways and Coal Piyush Goyal on Thursday said that India is becoming more and more attractive to global investors. Goyal is in conversation with Sanjay Nayar at India-UK Week 2018 being held in London.

Speaking at the session Goyal said that "Another attraction is India becoming an honest economy; you don't have to worry about corruption in high places. Stable, predictive, simplified policy framework will help change the India narrative. In India, there is a holistic effort at a scale which is unprecedented.

"The formalisation of the economy has occurred as a result of GST. Building a clean India is also part of the agenda and impacts health costs. Today we have a country which is engaging with the world as an honest economy. Our policy framework is ensuring that the money that comes into our country is clean money," he said.

About the problems in the Indian banking sector, Goyal said, "We don't shove banking stress under the carpet; it's important that the Indian banking sector gets the support it needs. We are working to ensure the Indian banking system is strong and viable."

"India with its demographic dividend and aspirational middle class, we have a huge market demand; getting double-digit growth is not impossible at all Logistics costs becoming competitive in India will be crucial to achieving higher growth rates Infrastructure push will help economy prepare for double-digit growth, he said.

"Manufacturing is the next big ticket coming back into the Indian economy Indian manufacturing will leapfrog into more modern structures. India offers a huge marketplace to become world leaders in electric vehicles. We have brought in structures that are transparent and honest," he added.

"India offers a huge marketplace to become world leaders in electric vehicles. We have brought in structures that are transparent and honest. India's growth in this sector has been amazing., " he further said.

"India could come up with solutions that could drive Visa and Mastercard out of business. I have immense faith in the people of India when it comes to elections. You finally have a govt which is an alternate to the Congress and a strong leader at the helm in Delhi; I believe BJP will get more than 300 seats in the 2019 election on the back of our achievements," he said.

Earlier in the session, KKR CEO Sanjay Nayar said that the Indian government has done a good job with not giving subsidies. They need to work on bank privatisation.

"As long as inflation expectations are in people's minds, people will spend it on real estate and jewellery. Inflation expectations are high; borrowing in rupees is bad and good," he said.

"At the government level, they have done a good job with not dolling out welfare schemes, he said.

Bharti Enterprises Vice-Chairman Rakesh Bharti Mittal said that "the Indian FDI regime is one of the highest liberalised policy in the world. GOI is inviting investors while many are talking of protectionism. Ease of Doing Business has helped in the laggard to do business. State governments are doing beyond what is required."

India Inc's UK-India Week 2018, being held in London and Buckinghamshire from 18-22 June, is a series of high impact events produced to take the UK-India bilateral relationship to new heights.

