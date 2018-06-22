UK-India Week 2018: Award ceremony to be held today

The 2nd Annual UK-India Awards will be held on Friday to celebrate the winning partnership between the UK and India. The 2018 event will acknowledge and celebrate individuals and organisations who have made a significant contribution to strengthening the bilateral relationship. This glittering Awards night will bring together over 400 senior leaders from the world of business, politics, diplomacy, media, arts & culture.

A host of leading international development schemes, social impact funds, world-leading British cultural institutions and representative bodies for tech and digital clusters around the UK are among the nominees for the 2018 UK-India Awards.

Nominees for the best of the British-India partnership for UK-India Awards are judged by leading panel including business tycoon Sunil Bharti Mittal, Rt. Hon Priti Patel MP, Barry Gardiner MP and Lord Marland

Twenty five organisations have been nominated, including:

· Vodafone Foundation, Reed Smith, Marks & Spencer and Standard Chartered, for The British Asian Trust's Social Impact Project of the Year

· The Science Museum, BBC News Indian Languages, the Partition Museum and the James Erskine, 200 Not out Films and Carnival Cinemas, for the Media, Arts and Culture Award.

· London Stock Exchange, Wadhawan Global Capital and Barclays Bank India for The State Bank of India's Financial Services Organisation of the Year

· The Manchester India partnership, TechUK, Confederation of British Industries and the Midlands Engine for Invest India's Trade & investment Promotion Organisation of the Year

· Wedlake Bell, Linklaters, Cyril Amarchand Mangaldas and Trilegal for Law firm of the Year

· Sannam S4, Grant Thornton and Kingston Smith for Consultancy firm of the Year

· Avian Media, Sterling Media and Ogilvy & Mather for PR Firm of the Year

Four leading professionals have been nominated for the prestigious 'Professional of the Year' category for outstanding contribution to the UK and India's winning partnership. These figures include Arbinder Chatwal, Partner, BDO; Cyril Shroff, Founder and Managing Partner, Cyril Amarchand Mangaldas; David Landsman, Executive Director, Tata Sons and Pat Saini, Partner & Head of Immigration, Penningtons Manches LLP.

Manoj Ladwa, the British Indian entrepreneur and political strategist, Founder of UK-India Week, said: "The UK-India Awards is an event celebrating the bond between the UK and India and the remarkable people building on this winning partnership with innovation and creativity."

"Together, the UK and India have a great global role to fulfil. The UK-India Awards will also celebrate the organisations and individuals contributing to the UK-India partnership's leading, transformational impact on the world. They are exploring new territory, bringing new opportunities and meanings to our global partnership," Ladwa said.

