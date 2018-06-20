UK India Week 2018: 'Artificial Intelligence can't substitute for creative arts,' says Umang Bedi

Umang Bedi, Dailyhunt President, vouched for an alternate platform for Indian content in the age of technological disruption. Umang Bedi was one of the panellists in the discussion held under the theme 'The Future of Creativity and the Media' in the UK-India Week 2018 Leadership Conclave.

Umang Bedi, said, "Content is getting shorter and shorter to catch people's attention. What we a level playing field for an alternate Indian content platform."

'By 2020, consumers will explode in India - if you speak to them in their language, it will go to their heart," said Bedi.

Dailyhunt president, Mr. Umang Bedi: By 2020, consumers will explode in

India — if you speak to them in their language, it will go to their heart. #UKIndiaWeek2018 @IndiaIncorp @umang_bedi pic.twitter.com/gwglG3Thcb — Dailyhunt (@DailyhuntApp) June 20, 2018

On the Artificial Intelligence in creativity and the media, he said, "AI can solve all problems but it can't substitute for creative arts; the government needs to see how an Indian platform can be created to ensure the money remains in the country."

Award-winning Indian actor, businessman and philanthropist Vivek Oberoi steered the discussion the untapped potential of the UK & India's soft-power and how by combining talent, ideas, and technologies the partnership can make a significant and positive impact in the world.

The panel shared insights into the changing face of India's creative industries and how Indian media is going global.

For breaking news & Instant updates throughout the day