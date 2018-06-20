UK-India Leadership Conclave: Deliberations held on technology, talent exchange

During the third day of 5th Annual UK-India Leadership Conclave, emminent business leaders debated on the opportunities for collaboration in technology and innovation between the two countries.

Among other things, the delberations focused on whether the UK and India can do more to ensure that the very best talent and start-ups in both countries are given the right support to succeed. The session also witnessed the launch of TechXchange: UK-India Technology and Talent Exchange Programme.

Sunil Parekh, chairman of a sub-committee on Start-Ups at FICCI, briefed about start-up ecosystem in India. He said, "India is at number 3 in the startup ecosystem after overtaking Israel."

"We will bring a delegation from India from 20-21 September 2018 where there will be an exchange of ideas. We are looking for the market and the money, just these two things," he added.

Other speakers were, Priya Guha, who is Ecosystem GM for RocketSpace's new UK campus in London , Aftab Malhotra, who is the Co-Founder of Growth Enabler, Arbinder Chatwal, the Head of BDOs India Advisory team, and Vishal Joneja, who is Level39's Head of Operations.

Malhotra said, "Corporations have a big role to play in driving ecosystems. The future for the largest companies will be underpinned by digital infrastructure."

"UK tax structures such as R&D tax credits, SEIS, EIS, and Grants have supported UK startups get off the ground. India needs similar financial support structures to aid Indian entrepreneurs," he added.

Priya Guha said that enterprises are a key part of the tech startup ecosystem. "All corporates in Fortune 100 will not be there in 5 years if they don't engage with startups," she added.

"For a startup, the priority is building their business and the journey can be made easier by navigation from experts," she added.

"Forums like UK-India Conclave are very good in building collaborations in the innovation space," said Joneja while speaking on the start-up landscape in India.

"It should not just be about India-UK but also city-to-city collaboration," said Chatwal during the interactive session.

The two-day Leadership Conclave will focus on the growing need for innovation and adaptation in bilateral relations, staging a wide variety of dynamic discussions and symposia, from unmissable VIP keynote addresses to invaluable informal networking opportunities.

