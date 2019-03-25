  • search
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    UK: Cops fulfil 104-year-old woman’s bizarre wish to get arrested

    By
    |

    London, March 25: Some people have bizarre wishes in life and they never fall short of the enthusiasm to fulfil them. An 104-year-old woman from London is no exception either. Anne Brokenbow, a British citizen, had the wish to get arrested by the police and the law-keepers honoured her wish by 'arresting' her at her residence at Stoke Bishopn, a Britisl suburb, on March 20.

    Anne Brokenbow; image courtesy: Bristol Wishing Washing Line Facebook page
    Anne Brokenbow; image courtesy: Bristol Wishing Washing Line Facebook page

    Born in 1914, Anne once worked as the secretary and the police had to go through century-old birth records thoroughly while making the background check for the 'arrest' and admitted that this is something they did for the first time.

    According to Bristol Post, PC Stephen Harding of the Avon and Somerset Constabulary said he was arrested Anne on grounds of her being an "upstanding citizen" for the past over 100 years.

    The Bristol police agreed to fulfil Anne's wish after it found a place in the list of the Wishing Washing Line initiative which is run by Alive Activities, an elderly people's charity.

    In Dubai hospital, critically ill man has bills of over Rs 18,00,000

    The charity asks the elderly people to lay down their wishes on paper slips which are than attached to the 'washing line' at nearby stores. Those visiting the shops may take a look at the wishes and take an initiative to fulfil them. Anne's wish caught eyes because of its bizarre nature.

    Her wish post was: "My wish is... to be arrested. I am 104 and I have never been on the wrong side of the law."

    The police arrived and 'handcuffed' Anne and taken into their waiting car with flashing blue beacons.

    The police, which showed its soft face, said later: "Although we obviously couldn't actually arrest Anne (and wouldn't want to), our PCSO Kelly Foyle and Beat Manager PC Stephen Harding were thrilled to meet her; congratulate her on more than a centenary of good citizenship, and go through the motions of an arrest."

    More UK News

    Read more about:

    uk woman bizarre police

    Story first published: Monday, March 25, 2019, 10:33 [IST]
    Other articles published on Mar 25, 2019
    For Daily Alerts

    For Breaking News from Oneindia
    Get instant news updates throughout the day.

    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue