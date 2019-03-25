UK: Cops fulfil 104-year-old woman’s bizarre wish to get arrested

oi-Shubham Ghosh

London, March 25: Some people have bizarre wishes in life and they never fall short of the enthusiasm to fulfil them. An 104-year-old woman from London is no exception either. Anne Brokenbow, a British citizen, had the wish to get arrested by the police and the law-keepers honoured her wish by 'arresting' her at her residence at Stoke Bishopn, a Britisl suburb, on March 20.

Born in 1914, Anne once worked as the secretary and the police had to go through century-old birth records thoroughly while making the background check for the 'arrest' and admitted that this is something they did for the first time.

According to Bristol Post, PC Stephen Harding of the Avon and Somerset Constabulary said he was arrested Anne on grounds of her being an "upstanding citizen" for the past over 100 years.

The Bristol police agreed to fulfil Anne's wish after it found a place in the list of the Wishing Washing Line initiative which is run by Alive Activities, an elderly people's charity.

The charity asks the elderly people to lay down their wishes on paper slips which are than attached to the 'washing line' at nearby stores. Those visiting the shops may take a look at the wishes and take an initiative to fulfil them. Anne's wish caught eyes because of its bizarre nature.

Her wish post was: "My wish is... to be arrested. I am 104 and I have never been on the wrong side of the law."

The police arrived and 'handcuffed' Anne and taken into their waiting car with flashing blue beacons.

The police, which showed its soft face, said later: "Although we obviously couldn't actually arrest Anne (and wouldn't want to), our PCSO Kelly Foyle and Beat Manager PC Stephen Harding were thrilled to meet her; congratulate her on more than a centenary of good citizenship, and go through the motions of an arrest."