Uber loses license to operate in London

The global cab aggregator Uber lost license to operate in London, reports said. London's transport regulator has rejected Uber's application to renew its license to operate.

The current license expires on 30 September but Uber has 21 days to appeal and can continue to operate until that process expires, reports The Guardian.

Transport for London said that it had rejected the US cab hailing app's application to renew its license because "Uber's approach and conduct demonstrate a lack of corporate responsibility" in relation to reporting serious criminal offenses, obtaining medical certificates and other issues.

Uber Technologies Inc. is an American technology company headquartered in San Francisco, California, United States, operating in 633 cities worldwide. It develops, markets and operates the Uber car transportation and food delivery mobile apps. Uber drivers use their own cars although drivers can rent a car to drive with Uber.

More details are awaited.

OneIndia News