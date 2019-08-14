  • search
    Twitter trends Balochistan Solidarity Day: Will freedom be attained?

    By Shreya
    New Delhi, Aug 14: A hashtag calling for Balochistan's freedom became the top Twitter trend in India on Wednesday, with many expressing solidarity in favour of Balochistan's independence from Pakistan.

    Balochistan, the most volatile region of Pakistan has been struggling since 1948 against Pakistani occupation. The Baloch people say that they got independence on August 11 1947 from the British.

    Representational Image
    Representational Image

    Within 24 hours of the declaration of independence in 1947, the Khan of Kalat formed Balochistan's House of Commons and the House of Lords.

    On 16th December 1947 Khan of Kalat called a meeting of both houses of Balochistan to discuss the possibility of joining Pakistan.

    "Today J&K, tommorow Balochistan and PoK": Shiv Sena on scrapping of Article 370

    Members of both houses rejected the idea of joining Pakistan. However Pakistan invaded Balochistan and took control and also imprisoned the Khan of Kalat and his family members within the palace.

    Pakistan however disputes this claim and say that Balochistan consisted of four provinces of Makran, LasBela, Kharan and Kalat.

    In 1996, Baloch patriotic leader Hyrbyair Marri laid the foundation of the current Baloch freedom movement.

    The Baloch leadership feels that India has now reached a stage, internationally, where it can help the Baloch nationalists in getting independence from Pakistan.

    Recently, Balochs living in the US have been raising their voice against alleged atrocities, disappearance and human rights violations in Balochistan by Pakistani security forces.

    For the last two days, they have been running a mobile billboard campaign urging President Donald Trump to help end "enforced disappearances" in Pakistan.

    Story first published: Wednesday, August 14, 2019, 10:47 [IST]
