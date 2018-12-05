Trump’s ‘covfefe’ moment returns; this time he gets trolled for posting ‘Scott Free’

  • search
    Washington, Dec 5: US President Donald Trump is known to be a Twitter maniac. He uses the platform for expressing almost everything he thinks about and in a haste of doing it, also ends up committing blunders. Last year, Trump made the headlines after writing a mysterious word "covfefe" on the microblogging site, leaving the entire world don the detective's hat to unearth the meaning.

    US President Donald Trump

    On Monday, December 3, Trump had his Spelling 2.0 moment on Twitter. Writing about his former personal lawyer Michael Cohen who recently pleaded guilty to lying to the Congress about a real estate deal, the 72-year-old president said that the latter should not get "Scott Free". The addition of that extra 'T' to scot saw the Twitterati didn't allow the controversial president go scot free which means avoiding punishment. The usage of 'S' and 'F' in upper cases also puzzled the Twitterati with some thinking whether it was an individual.

    Also Read | For the first time, US chief justice takes on Trump, says there's nothing like 'Obama judge'

    Trump tweeted: "Michael Cohen asks judge for no Prison Time." You mean he can do all of the TERRIBLE, unrelated to Trump, things having to do with fraud, big loans, Taxis, etc., and not serve a long prison term? He makes up stories to get a GREAT & ALREADY reduced deal for himself, and get......"

    His second tweet read: "...his wife and father-in-law (who has the money?) off Scott Free. He lied for this outcome and should, in my opinion, serve a full and complete sentence."

    Here are some of the reactions of Twitterati to Trump's latest spelling goof-up:

