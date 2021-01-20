Trump urges prayers for next administration in farewell address

Vicky Nanjappa

Washington, Jan 20: US President Donald Trump in his farewell address urged prayers for the new administration of president elect Joe Biden.

Trump however declined to acknowledge Biden by his name according to excerpts released by the White House.

"This week, we inaugurate a new administration and pray forits success in keeping America safe and prosperous," theRepublican incumbent said in the video remarks," Trump said according to the White House.

"Now, as I prepare to hand power over to a newadministration at noon on Wednesday, I want you to know that themovement we started is only just beginning," Trump also said.