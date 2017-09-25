Trump travel ban extended to North Korea

US President Donald Trump has announced travel restrictions into the country and the new list features people from North Korea.

The new proclamation, which will come into effect on 18 October, will continue to target travellers from Somalia, Yemen, Syria, Libya and Iran, but also adds North Korea, Chad and Venezuela to the list of targeted countries. Sudan has been dropped from the administration's list of nations.

Seven of the countries face wide-ranging restrictions, while the limits imposed on Venezuela will only apply to a group of government officials and their families.

"As president, I must act to protect the security and interests of the United States and its people," Trump's statement said.

Unlike the administration's previous travel bans, which were intended as temporary measures as homeland security officials were instructed to review vetting procedures, the new restrictions are not time-limited.

