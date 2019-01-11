Trump spells ‘forest’ as ‘Forrest’; it’s Gump’s first name, trolls Twitter

Washington, Jan 11: The 'covfefe' syndrome refuses to die. Ever since US President Donald Trump startled the world with his mysterious 'covfefe' tweet, the 'most powerful man on the planet' has been found vulnerable with his spellings on the social media platform, inviting mockery of the Twitterati, especially those who have never liked the president.

Apart from 'covfefe', goof-ups like 'Boarder Security' and 'Scott Free' have earned Trump a lot of brickbats over time and now he has committed yet another blunder on the micro-blogging site and the Twitterati has not spared it either this time.

On Wednesday, January 9, Trump in a threat to cut off aid and funding for the recent California forest fires, tweeted: "Billions of dollars are sent to the State of California for Forrest fires that, with proper Forrest Management, would never happen. Unless they get their act together, which is unlikely, I have ordered FEMA to send no more money. It is a disgraceful situation in lives & money!"

Trump's spelling of 'forest' with an extra 'r' caught the eyes of the Twitterati almost instantly.

The president later corrected the spelling of 'forest' and tweeted again, it was far too late for his critics to control their emotions. "First time: typo. Second time: thinks it is spelled 'forrest'," tweeted Twitter user Michael Tisserand. Trolling Trump, Dictionary.com also joined the party explaining the meaning or both forest and Forrest saying the latter is the name preceding Gump (an American film from 1994).

Here are some of the reactions on Twitter that came against Trump's tweet:

