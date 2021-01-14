YouTube
    Trump speaks of American unity without mentioning impeachment

    By
    |

    Washington, Jan 14: US President Donald Trump urged Americans to be united and avoid violence.

    These were the first comments by the President after being impeached.

    Trump speaks of American unity without mentioning impeachment

    Trump however did not mention the impeachment at all. In a video taped speech, he called on all Americans to overcome the passions of the moment and joint together as one. Let us chose to move forward united for the good of our families, he said.

    Donald Trump Impeached: What next?

    He said that there is never a justification for violence. No excuses, no exceptions. America is a nation of laws and those who engaged in the violence last week will be brought to justice, he also said.

    Story first published: Thursday, January 14, 2021, 9:10 [IST]
    X