Trump scraps blanket transgender military ban, grants armed forces discretion

Washington, March 24: US President Donald Trump rolled back his blanket ban on transgender people serving in the military, giving the secretaries of defence and homeland security greater discretion over the issue.

"I hereby revoke my memorandum of August 25, 2017, 'Military Service by Transgender Individuals,' and any other directive I may have made with respect to military service by transgender individuals," Trump's new memorandum said.

"The Secretary of Defence, and the Secretary of Homeland Security, with respect to the US Coast Guard, may exercise their authority to implement any appropriate policies concerning military service by transgender individuals," it said.

PTI

