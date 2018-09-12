Trump's compassion-less 9/11 tweet irks Americans

Washington DC, Sep 11: September 11, 2001, the entire world watched in disbelief as two out of four air crafts hijacked by Taliban crashed into the famous twin towers of America, killing more than 3000 USA residents. The magnitude of this terrorist attack was such that it completely changed the world's view on terrorism. As America remembered the fateful day on Tuesday, the 17th year anniversary of the blast, the President of USA had very less to say on the occasion.

The previous President of USA, Barack Obama on Sep 11, would send heartfelt messages to the survivors and fellow countrymen and urging them to spread love, whereas, this year, Donald Trump, the reigning President had just to say "17 years since September 11th!".

Trump is an active user of Twitter, where he has never shy to puts all his thoughts in the form of words. On Tuesday he first posted about Russia collusion and tagged two Fox News personalities, a topic he would return to throughout the morning. Then, for his second post of the day, Trump re-tweeted White House Social Media Director Dan Scavino Jr.'s tweet about Sep 11 and added the hashtags #NeverForget and #September11th. Scavino's post was about the president signing a proclamation on Monday declaring Tuesday "Patriot Day 2018" in honour of the lives lost in the 2001 terrorist attacks.

About 45 minutes after the re-tweet Trump praised Giuliani. "Rudy Giuliani did a GREAT job as Mayor of NYC during the period of September 11th," Trump wrote. "His leadership, bravery and skill must never be forgotten. Rudy is a TRUE WARRIOR!" he wrote.

After that, he posted, "17 years since September 11th!"

17 years since September 11th! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) September 11, 2018

This caught the ire of US netizens who quickly responded to the tweet in not a very positive manner. One user wrote, "A lot of presidents would use this day to honour the dead, rather than prove they have the ability to count." while another twitter had this to say, "Dude, why? What's the purpose of this tweet? Don't you have anything more meaningful to say?"

While this is not the first time the US President has come under fire for his tweets, his tweets were not as offensive as in 2015, when he without any factual basis, accused 'thousands and thousands' of Muslim Americans in New Jersey of celebrating the attacks.