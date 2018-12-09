Home News International Trump mocks Macron over Paris protests; says climate deal not working out

Washington, Dec 9: US President Donald Trump made a fresh gibe at his favourite frenemy among allies - French counterpart Emmanuel Macron - over the continuing protests in Paris saying the violence indicated that the climate deal was not working out well for France.

In a tweet made on Saturday, December 8, Trump said in a tweet: "People do not want to pay large sums of money, much to third world countries (that are questionably run), in order to maybe protect the environment". France was witnessing violent protests for the fourth weekend in a row over fuel tax hike and though the French government has abandoned the plan, the 'Yellow Jackets' protesters have now made into a broad movement against Macron who they have accused of overlooking the struggles of rural workers. The government has deployed a huge police force numbering almost a lakh personnel to deal with the protests.

The Paris Agreement isn’t working out so well for Paris. Protests and riots all over France. People do not want to pay large sums of money, much to third world countries (that are questionably run), in order to maybe protect the environment. Chanting “We Want Trump!” Love France. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) December 8, 2018

The US president, who has had a hot-and-cold relation with Macron in the past, also claimed the protesters in Paris were chanting "We want Trump!" He had retweeted a claim by conservative activist Charlie Kirk earlier this week saying there were pro-Trump slogans in Paris protests though news reports said that there was "no evidence" suggesting so.