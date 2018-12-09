  • search
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

TRENDING ON ONEINDIA

    Trump mocks Macron over Paris protests; says climate deal not working out

    By
    |

    Washington, Dec 9: US President Donald Trump made a fresh gibe at his favourite frenemy among allies - French counterpart Emmanuel Macron - over the continuing protests in Paris saying the violence indicated that the climate deal was not working out well for France.

    Trump mocks Macron over Paris protests; says climate deal not working out
    US President Donald Trump

    Also Read | French PM calls for 'dialogue' after fresh 'yellow vest' protests

    In a tweet made on Saturday, December 8, Trump said in a tweet: "People do not want to pay large sums of money, much to third world countries (that are questionably run), in order to maybe protect the environment". France was witnessing violent protests for the fourth weekend in a row over fuel tax hike and though the French government has abandoned the plan, the 'Yellow Jackets' protesters have now made into a broad movement against Macron who they have accused of overlooking the struggles of rural workers. The government has deployed a huge police force numbering almost a lakh personnel to deal with the protests.

    The US president, who has had a hot-and-cold relation with Macron in the past, also claimed the protesters in Paris were chanting "We want Trump!" He had retweeted a claim by conservative activist Charlie Kirk earlier this week saying there were pro-Trump slogans in Paris protests though news reports said that there was "no evidence" suggesting so.

    Read more about:

    donald trump france paris protests emmanuel macron climate

    Story first published: Sunday, December 9, 2018, 14:27 [IST]
    Other articles published on Dec 9, 2018
    For Daily Alerts

    For Breaking News from Oneindia
    Get instant news updates throughout the day.

    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue