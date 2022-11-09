Trump likely to announce bid for presidency next week

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

Washington, Nov 09: As the Republicans continue to make gains in the midterm elections, former US president Donald Trump may announce his bid for presidency next week.

Former UKIP leader Nigel Farage and a close friend of Trump said that he will be very surprised if the former president does not run for office in the 2024 elections. I fully expect for him to announce next Tuesday, he also said.

Trump had earlier said on Truth Social that the voting machine problems were mostly affecting conservative or Republican areas as some voters around the country reported problems faced while voting.

"Can this possibly be true when a vast majority of Republicans waited for today to Vote? Here we go again? The people will not stand for it!!!" Trump had written.

After casting his vote, he said that he expected a very high night for the Republicans and that it would be an exciting watch.

Story first published: Wednesday, November 9, 2022, 11:50 [IST]