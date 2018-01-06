Trump hints at ending all aid to Pakistan

President Donald Trump on Saturday hinted at ending all aid to Pakistan. The US President endorsed Senator Rand Paul's bill to eliminate all US aid to Pakistan by writing on his Twitter "Good idea Rand!".

Paul, who is also a senior Republican leader, wrote that he would introduce a bill that would end aid to Pakistan. He wrote that the money could instead be used to improve infrastructure in the US.

Paul also posted a video on his Twitter handle explaining the bill.

The White House earlier said that it is keeping "all options" on the table apart from suspending about USD 2 billion in security aid to Pakistan to put pressure on it to take decisive action against the Taliban and the Haqqani network and eliminate their safe havens

The US yesterday suspended about USD 2 billion in security aid to Pakistan over it failure to crack down on militants. The freezing of all security assistance to Pakistan comes after President Donald Trump in a New Year's Day tweet accused the country of giving nothing to the US but "lies and deceit" and providing "safe haven" to terrorists in return for USD 33 billion aid over the last 15 years.

On January 5, the US announced that it is suspending the transfer of military equipment and security-related funds to Pakistan.

