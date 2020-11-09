Trump could create hell for China before stepping down from office

International

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

Washington, Nov 09: Donald Trump who is showing no signs of leaving office after his defeat to President elect, Joe Biden is expected to make disruptive moves to double down on priorities and tie his successor's hand in his final months in the White House.

An ANI report while citing experts said that China could be a particular target, given Trump's repeated efforts to blame Beijing for the ongoing pandemic. Mark Magnier in the South China Morning Post said that China would also be a target owing to the economic conditions of the US, following the pandemic.

"Trump has promised to punish China for Covid-19, so the question is, what does that mean," said Jeff Moon, principal at China Moon Strategies and former National Security Council official.

'This was a stolen election': Donald Trump cries fraud after losing US presidential election

Magnier also said that the one way to worsen the already fragile relationship between the two countries and undermine the Biden administration move to improve bilateral cooperation on the global environment and health issues could possibly involve Taiwan.

Trump could also look to block visas for more Communist Party officials or make trouble trying to US athletes to skip the Beijing 2022 Winter Olympic.

He could also subject more Chinese state owned companies to restrictions, expanding restrictions on dual visa civilian military exports and banning more Chinese apps. It was also reported in the SCMP that even without unsettling eleventh hour moves, an incoming Biden administration will be confronting a more emboldened China.