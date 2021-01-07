Trump concedes, says transition would be smooth on Jan 20

Explained: With US Capitol storming, can Donald Trump be removed before his term ends on January 20?

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

Washington, Jan 07: US President, Donald Trump while reluctantly conceding defeat said that there would be an orderly transition of power on January 20.

Even though I completely disagree with the outcome of the election and facts bear me out, nevertheless there will be an orderly transition on January 20, President Trump said.

I have always said we would continue our fight to ensure that only legal votes were counted. While this represents the end of the greatest first term in presidential history, it's only the beginning of our fight to Make America Great Again," Trump said.

Trump's statements come after US lawmakers certified President-elect Joe Biden's election win. The decision came while defying a violent pro-Trump mob that attacked Capitol Hill in a bid to prevent a smooth transition of power.

In an unprecedented breach of security, thousands of angry supporters of outgoing President Donald Trump have entered the US Capitol and clashed with police, forcing a delay in the constitutional process to affirm Joe Biden''s victory in the November election. One person has died in the incident.

The police had a tough time in managing the crowd, as hundreds of protesters made their way into the US Capitol, where members of the US Congress were going through the process of counting and certifying the electoral college votes. Both the House and Senate and the entire Capitol was placed under a lockdown.

Members of the US Congress were asked to get hold of the gas masks under their seats as the police resorted to tear gas to disperse protestors.