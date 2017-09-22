Trump a mentally deranged rogue gangster: Kim Jong Un

Donald Trump is a mentally deranged rogue gangster. This is how North Korea's supreme commander, Kim Jong Un described Trump following his address at the UNGA in New York.

Trump had said that the United States of America may ultimately have no choice but to "totally destroy" North Korea.

Kim Jong Un's response expressly targeted Trump, whose UN speech apparently the North Korean leader of the phrase "a frightened dog barks louder." Kim vowed that he would make the US president "pay dearly" for threatening to totally destroy North Korea.

Kim's statement, released by the North Korea's state news agency, was his first reaction to Trump's speech at the UN on Tuesday. The US president's speech came just weeks after North Korea conducted its sixth - and most powerful - nuclear test.

