Trial for COVID-19 protein based vaccine launched by Sanofi, GSK

Paris, Sep 03: French drugmaker Sanofi and its British peer GSK have started a clinical trial for a protein based COVID-19 vaccine candidate.

Sanofi and GSK said that they had started "Phase 1/2" trial for their adjuvanted COVID-19 vaccine, which they hope to make available across the world.

The vaccine candidates used the recombinant protein based technology as of Sanofi's seasonal influenza vaccines with GSK's established pandemic adjuvant technology. The two companies said that they expected the first results by early December 2020. If the data turned out to be positive, they would plan to request regulatory approval for the product in the first half of 2021.

Thomas Triomphe, executive vice president and global head of Sanofi Pasteur said that the initiation of our clinical study is an important step and brings us closer to a potential vaccine which could help defeat COVID-19. He also said that the dedicated teams and partner continue to work around the clock as they would aim to deliver the first results in December.