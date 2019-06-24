  • search
    Train derails in B’desh : 4 killed & 65 injured

    By Anuj Cariappa
    |

    Dhaka,June 24: Five coaches of the Dhaka-bound Upaban Express train from Sylhet have veered off the tracks in Moulvibazar in northeastern Bangladesh, killing at least four people and injuring another sixty-five.

    Representational Image

    The accident occurred when the train was crossing a bridge at Baramchal in Kulaura around 11:50pm on Sunday, snapping rail links between Sylhet and the rest of the country, railways officials and locals said.

    Local chief government administrator Tofayel Ahmed said the Upaban Express train was heading for the capital, Dhaka, when the crash occurred around midnight at Kulaura in Moulvibazar district on Sunday.

    He said the rail bridge broke down when the train was crossing it. The cause of the breakdown wasn't known. Ahmed said at least 15 passengers were in critical condition.

    Monday, June 24, 2019, 10:31 [IST]
