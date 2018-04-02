Trade war: China hits back, imposes tariffs on 128 US products

Accelerating trade war with the United States, the government of China has imposed tariffs on 128 American products - including pork and certain types of fruits - as a direct response to US President Donald Trump's recent moves to impose several trade restrictions against the former.

With American goods turning more expensive than China because of the tariffs, the buyers in China could opt to pick products that come from Europe, South America and other parts of the world. The US leadership though believes contrary to this.

But there is no denying that Beijing's restrictions would threaten those American companies that rely on Asian markets to sell their products. A number of US firms are against Trump's plan to impose trade restrictions on China because it harms the prospects of them doing business with cheap labour from the Asian countries.

People's Daily, China's state-controlled English media organisation said in a post on Twitter about China's imposing tariffs on 28 imports from the US from Monday, April 2, onwards as a countermeasure to Washington's move on slapping tariffs on imports of steel and alminum.

It was a month earlier in March that Trump expressed his plan to apply high tariffs on steel and aluminum imports and has not softened his stand on China even though he exempted various countries.

OneIndia News

For breaking news & Instant updates throughout the day