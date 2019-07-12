  • search
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Tourists in Dubai can now get free 30-day alcohol licence

    By
    |

    Abu Dhabi, July 12: Dubai will now offer a free 30-day alcohol licence for tourists, a move that ensures visitors will not be penalised for breaking the law, the media reported on Friday.

    The free alcohol tourist licence is valid only to visitors who are non-Muslim and 21 years and over, the Khaleej Times reported.

    Tourists in Dubai can now get free 30-day alcohol licence
    File photo

    Alcohol retail outlet Maritime and Mercantile International (MMI), a subsidiary of the Emirates Group, has a separate segment on its website instructing tourists on the process of applying for the license.

    Tourists are instructed to visit any MMI store with their passport and complete and sign a form confirming that the buyer is a tourist.

    This is the most expensive apartment sold in Dubai for Rs 1,40,63,70,000

    Furthermore, the store will take a copy of the passport as well as the entry stamp and each visitor will be issued guidelines.

    Presently, Dubai resident visa holders are eligible for a two-year licence that allows them to buy alcohol from shops and store it at home.

    Also, anyone drinking in the city's bars and restaurants should technically have a licence, though they do not ask to see one.

    More DUBAI News

    Read more about:

    dubai alcohol tourists

    Story first published: Friday, July 12, 2019, 14:38 [IST]
    Other articles published on Jul 12, 2019
    For Daily Alerts

    For Breaking News from Oneindia
    Get instant news updates throughout the day.

    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue