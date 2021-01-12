'Totally appropriate': Trump defends remarks before Capitol riots

Donald Trump orders US flag at half-mast in respect of fallen Capitol officers

Washington, Jan 12: US President Donald Trump on Tuesday on Tuesday defended his remarks to supporters just before they stormed the Capitol last week were "totally appropriate," even as they have become the basis for articles of impeachment.

Trump told reporters Tuesday at the White House that the prospect of impeachment is causing "tremendous anger" in the nation.

But he said he wants "no violence."

The president spoke as he left for Texas to survey the border wall with Mexico. His remarks were his first to reporters since the Capitol attack.

On impeachment, Trump said it''s "a really terrible thing that they''re doing." But he said, "We want no violence. Never violence."