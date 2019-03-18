Toronto airport fire: All US-bound flights from Terminal 1 cancelled

Toronto, Mar 18: A fire at Toronto Pearson International Airport has caused officials to cancel all US-bound flights from Terminal 1.

The blaze broke out in the terminal on Sunday evening and the area was evacuated. The airport announced in a tweet that all flights to the US scheduled to depart from Terminal 1 had been cancelled.

The fire was extinguished a short time later. Peel regional paramedics say one woman was taken to a hospital in stable condition.

Another was treated at the scene. Crews are working to clean up damage from smoke and water. There is no word yet on what caused the fire.

