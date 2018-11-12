Topless woman protester ‘welcomes’ Donald Trump in Paris

Paris, Nov 12: US President Donald Trump faced yet another topless protester, this time away from his own country. On Sunday, November 11, a woman protester with a bare top ran towards Trump's motorcade as it moved down Champs-Élysées in Paris where the American president is currently on a visit to commemorate the centenary of the conclusion of the First World War (1914-18).

The protester had the words "fake peacemaker" written on her bare body and was barred by French policemen. Reuters reported that she came within a few meters of the motorcade. International feminist protest group Femen claimed responsibility for the protest act. The same group has put up protests against the president of the US as well as of Russia - Vladimir Putin - in the past. Femen protesters also greeted world leaders with slogans when they arrived in Paris on Saturday, November 9, for the Armistice Day ceremony.

In 2016, two topless women stormed into a polling station in New York during the presidential election in the US to protest against Trump hours before his arrival. The duo, raised their fists in the air and shouted "Trump, grab your balls" while demonstrating and the words "Hate out of my polls" written on their bare chests. They, too, were from the Femen group.