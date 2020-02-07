  • search
    Top Al-Qaeda leader in the Arab Peninsula killed: Donald Trump

    Washington, Feb 07: The Al-Qaeda's leader in the Arabian Peninsula, Qassim al-Raymi has been killed in a counterterrorism operation at Yemen.

    In a statement, US President Donal Trump said under Rimi, AQAP committed unconscionable violence against civilians in Yemen and sought to conduct and inspire numerous attacks against the United States and our forces.

    HIs death further degrades the AQAP and the global Al-Qaeda movement. It brings us closer to to eliminating the threats these groups pose to national security, Trump also said. The US President, however did not specify or reveal further details on when Raymi was killed.

    Story first published: Friday, February 7, 2020, 7:30 [IST]
