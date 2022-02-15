YouTube
    To end Freedom Convoy protests, Trudeau invokes Emergencies Act

    By
    |
    Google Oneindia News

    Toronto, Feb 15: Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau on Monday invoke a rare special measure to end the protests that had paralysed some border crossings and shut down Ottawa.

    He said that he would invoke the Emergencies Act to deal with the Freedom Convoy protests that began on January 28 by Canadian truckers who are opposing the vaccine and quarantine mandate.

    It is the second time in history during peacetime that the provision has been invoked. "The federal government has invoked the Emergencies Act to supplement provincial and territorial capacity to address the blockades and occupations,"Trudeau said at a press conference.

    He said that the military will not be deployed at this stage, but authorities will be granted more powers to arrest protesters and seize their trucks to clear blockages. The government said that it had arrested 11 protesters will rifles, body armour, ammunition and handguns at the borders. Royal Canadian Mounted Police said in a statement that the group was said to have a willingness to use force against the police if any attempts were made to disrupt the blockade. This emergency act was last used in 1970 by Justin Trudeau's father Pierre Trudeau.

    Read more about:

    canada justin trudeau

    Story first published: Tuesday, February 15, 2022, 8:23 [IST]
