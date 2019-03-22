  • search
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Time to recognise Israel’s sovereignty over Golan Heights, Trump drops another bomb

    By
    |

    Washington, March 22: US President Donald Trump never stops surprising the world. Months after recognising Jerusalem as the capital of Israel and moving the local American Embassy there, Trump has now come up with the viewpoint that it is time to recognise Israel's sovereignty over the occupied Golan Heights that it had captured from Syria over half a decade ago.

    In a tweet posted on Thursday, March 21, Trump said that the plateau was of "critical strategic and security importance to the State of Israel and regional stability". Israel annexed Golan in the early 1980s though it was not acknowledged internationally.

    Time to recognise Israel’s sovereignty over Golan Heights, Trump drops another bomb
    https://www.oneindia.com/international/dont-blame-me-for-christchurch-attacks-says-us-president-donald-trump-2867191.html?utm_medium=Desktop&utm_source=OI-EN&utm_campaign=Topic-Article

    Trump's tweet sounded sweet to Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu who had warned about "military entrenchment" of Israel's major enemy Iran in Syria and ordered air strikes to thwart it. He tweeted thanking Trump.

    Time to recognise Israel's sovereignty over Golan Heights, Trump drops another bomb

    No reaction was yet found from Syria which has also sought to retake the region.

    "At a time when Iran seeks to use Syria as a platform to destroy Israel, President Trump boldly recognises Israeli sovereignty over the Golan Heights," Netanyahu wrote.

    However, there are also voices that did not second Trump's move. Richard Haass, a former senior US state department official who is currently the president of the Council on Foreign Relations think-tank, said he did not agree with Trump's position adding that recognising Israeli sovereignty would constitute a violation of the UN Security Council resolution that rejects acquiring territory by means of war, BBC reported.

    More DONALD TRUMP News

    Read more about:

    donald trump israel benjamin netanyahu syria

    Story first published: Friday, March 22, 2019, 15:00 [IST]
    Other articles published on Mar 22, 2019
    For Daily Alerts

    For Breaking News from Oneindia
    Get instant news updates throughout the day.

    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue