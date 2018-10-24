  • search

This country has decided to ban anyone using mobile phones on the streets

By
Subscribe to Oneindia News
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

TRENDING ON ONEINDIA

    Vilnius, Oct 23: Mobile phones have become a menace while people are on the move. Across the world, thousands of deaths are registered because of carelessness caused by using the phone during a movement - be by foot or vehicle. In India, too, deaths and injuries caused by distraction by mobile phones while walking or driving on the roads is an ever-growing concern.

    This country has decided to ban anyone using mobile phones on the streets
    Representational Image

    However, one country has found a way to curb the menace of road accidents caused because of use of mobile phones. As per a new law made in the Baltic state of a population of just over 28 lakh, people will be banned from using their mobile phones the moment they go out of their houses.

    Also Read | Amritsar: As train ran over people, many seen clicking selfies

    The country's Transport Minister Rokas Masiulis said this during a live cabinet meeting recently. "Pedestrians must not use mobile devices before stepping onto the street or walking across it," he said. It has been decided that from November, people talking on the phone while crossing the streets or even checking their devices while on out of their houses will be slapped with a fine of €40 (approx Rs 3,400). The Lithuanian government feels such a law is required to prevent deaths on roads. Lithuania has the third-worst record in the European Union in terms of pedestrian deaths.

    Also Read | Two get 7 years in jail for stealing mobiles on trains

    High time India takes a leaf out of Lithuania's book?

    Read more about:

    mobile safety accident

    Must Read

    For Breaking News from Oneindia
    Get instant news updates throughout the day.

    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue