YouTube
  • search
Trending Fake News Buster Coronavirus Elections 2022 UP Exit Poll Punjab Exit Poll Goa Exit Poll
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Third round of talks between Russia & Ukraine to be held today

    By
    |
    Google Oneindia News

    Moscow, Mar 07: The third round of talks between Ukraine and aggressor country Russia will begin today at 16.00 Kyiv time.Mykhailo Podoliak, an adviser to the head of the Ukrainian President's Office, announced on Twitter.

    Third round of talks between Russia & Ukraine to be held today

    "Negotiations with the Russian Federation. Third round. Beginning at 16.00 Kyiv time. Delegation unchanged," he wrote. The development comes amid a temporary ceasefire in Ukrainian cities of Sumy, Kyiv, Kharkiv and Mariupol. The Russian defence ministry announced that the move was undertaken to open humanitarian corridors for the evacuation of civilians.

    As reported, on February 24, Russian President Vladimir Putin declared war on Ukraine and launched a large-scale invasion. Russian troops have been shelling and destroying key infrastructure. Missiles hit residential buildings.

    Martial law was imposed in Ukraine and general mobilization was announced.

    Ukraine officially filed a lawsuit against the Russian Federation with the UN International Court of Justice in The Hague.

    More RUSSIA UKRAINE WAR News  

    Read more about:

    russia ukraine war

    Story first published: Monday, March 7, 2022, 18:12 [IST]
    Other articles published on Mar 7, 2022
    For Daily Alerts
    Best Deals and Discounts
    Click to comments
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X