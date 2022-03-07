Third round of talks between Russia & Ukraine to be held today

In call with Putin, PM Modi appreciates creation of humanitarian corridor

Moscow, Mar 07: The third round of talks between Ukraine and aggressor country Russia will begin today at 16.00 Kyiv time.Mykhailo Podoliak, an adviser to the head of the Ukrainian President's Office, announced on Twitter.

"Negotiations with the Russian Federation. Third round. Beginning at 16.00 Kyiv time. Delegation unchanged," he wrote. The development comes amid a temporary ceasefire in Ukrainian cities of Sumy, Kyiv, Kharkiv and Mariupol. The Russian defence ministry announced that the move was undertaken to open humanitarian corridors for the evacuation of civilians.

As reported, on February 24, Russian President Vladimir Putin declared war on Ukraine and launched a large-scale invasion. Russian troops have been shelling and destroying key infrastructure. Missiles hit residential buildings.

Martial law was imposed in Ukraine and general mobilization was announced.

Ukraine officially filed a lawsuit against the Russian Federation with the UN International Court of Justice in The Hague.

Story first published: Monday, March 7, 2022, 18:12 [IST]