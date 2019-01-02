The year 2018 was one of some unforgettable rescue acts

International

oi-Shubham Ghosh

Washington, Jan 2: These days, we often hear about natural or man-made disasters and the number of lives lost in them. The year 2018 saw quite a few of such disasters, for example in the catastrophes that were witnessed in Indonesia, be it in the forms of earthquake or tsunami or wildfire.

But the year that just ended was also one of rescues - some of heroic proportions. For example, the rescue of 13 boys of a football team in Thailand who got trapped inside a cave because of sudden floods and could be brought out through an international mission days after they were discovered.

Also Read | Thailand cave mission: 8 boys rescued; personnel rush delicate mission as rains loom large

Nowthisnews has made a video compiling some of the memorable acts of rescuing people from conditions that gave them little hope to survive. But the rescuers ensured that they got another opportunity to lead their life in full health. Besides the boys of the Thai football team, there were instances when a man was dug out at a skiing resort after getting buried under the snow; a person was caught mid-air after he fell from a building top; an infant was saved after it got trapped inside a hot car; members of a football team saving the passengers from a car that met an accident; a man pulled out from a burning car; a child dropped from a burning building getting caught by a firefighter below... the list is endless.

And amid all the devastation and destruction, news such as these give us such a feel-good reason.