The real reason why Donald Trump's face appears when you Google 'Idiot'

oi-Madhuri Adnal

Washington, Dec 13: Google CEO Sundar Pichai testified before the House Judiciary Committee this week to address a wide array of concerns including potential anti-conservative bias. A Democratic congresswoman asked the tech company's chief executive a simple question: "If you Google the word 'idiot' under images, a picture of Donald Trump comes up. How would that happen? How does search work so that that would occur?"

Speaking in front of the House Judiciary Committee, Pichai explained that the company doesn't "manually intervene" in search results, and instead search results are based on crawling the content of web pages.

"We provide search today for any time you type in a keyword. We, as Google, have gone out and crawled and stored copies of billions of their pages in our index, and we take the keyword and match it against the pages and rank them based on over 200 signals," Pichai said.

"Things like relevance, freshness, popularity, how other people are using it. And based on that, you know, at any given time, we try to find the best results for that query," he added.

Notably, Trump is not the first political leader who has been on the receiving end of Google Search. Back in 2009, name search for former First Lady Michelle Obama showed caricature of an ape in the image search. The incident created a massive controversy following which Google issued an apology.