The final words in the cockpit, before the PIA flight crash in Karachi
Islamabad, May 23: The pilot of the ill-fated Pakistan International Airlines flight that crashed in Karachi on Friday had given a Mayday call and said that both the engines of the flight had failed.
PIA CEO, Air Vice Marshal Arshad Malik said that the pilot of the PK-8303 had told the Air Traffic Control that the plane was experiencing technical difficulties. "Both runways were available for landing but the pilot did a go-around - says the probe will be conducted to find out what exactly happened," Malilk also said.
Last conversation of PIA pilot with ATC Karachi
The last conversation
Pilot: PK 8303 to approach
ATC: Ji Sir
Pilot: We are to be turning left?
ATC: Confirmed
Pilot: We are proceeding direct, we have lost both the engines.
ATC: Confirm you are carrying out a belly landing?
ATC: Runway available to land on 2 5
Pilot: Roger
Pilot: Sir, Mayday, Mayday, Mayday, Pakistan 8303