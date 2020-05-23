  • search
    The final words in the cockpit, before the PIA flight crash in Karachi

    Islamabad, May 23: The pilot of the ill-fated Pakistan International Airlines flight that crashed in Karachi on Friday had given a Mayday call and said that both the engines of the flight had failed.

    PIA CEO, Air Vice Marshal Arshad Malik said that the pilot of the PK-8303 had told the Air Traffic Control that the plane was experiencing technical difficulties. "Both runways were available for landing but the pilot did a go-around - says the probe will be conducted to find out what exactly happened," Malilk also said.

    Pakistan plane with 99 on board crashes in Karachi, at least 3 survivors

    The last conversation

    Pilot: PK 8303 to approach

    ATC: Ji Sir

    Pilot: We are to be turning left?

    ATC: Confirmed

    Pilot: We are proceeding direct, we have lost both the engines.

    ATC: Confirm you are carrying out a belly landing?

    ATC: Runway available to land on 2 5

    Pilot: Roger

    Pilot: Sir, Mayday, Mayday, Mayday, Pakistan 8303

    Story first published: Saturday, May 23, 2020, 11:43 [IST]
